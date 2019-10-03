Thursday, October 03, 2019
     
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's Navratri special thaali is sumptuous

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor gorging on Navratri delicacies has awakened our inner foodie.

New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2019 8:26 IST
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

Navratra festivities have gripped the entire nation and even Bollywood celebs couldn't resist the celebratory feelings in the air. During Navratri, B-town stars usually participate in Garba and Dandiya nights for the promotions of their movie but Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput's Navratri celebration is more like all of us. Channelising her inner foodie, Mira Rajput gorged on Navratra delicacies. 

She took to her Instagram stories to share the menu and give a glimpse of what her thaali looks like. It has a long list of Odia and Bengali cuisines varying from Dahi Baigana, Dalama to Alu Bhaja.

India Tv - Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's Navratri special thaali

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's Navratri special thaali

India Tv - Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's Navratri thaali

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's Navratri thaali

India Tv - Navratri special menu

Navratri special menu

 

