Manoj Kumar commemorates 49 years of iconic movie Shor with a throwback photo

Manoj Kumar commemorates 49 years of iconic movie Shor

National award-winning veteran actor Manoj Kumar got nostalgic on Wednesday while remembering his cult classic 'Shor', which completed 49 years in the Indian cinema. Kumar took to his Twitter handle and shared a monochrome still from the 1972 iconic movie co-starring legendary actors Jaya Bachchan and Nanda. Sharing the picture that features Kumar as Shankar with Jaya as Rani and Prem Nath as Khan Badshah - Rani's father, he wrote "49 saal bemisaal #OnThisDay 49 Year's Ago "#SHOR"."

'Shor' gave two of the most iconic songs to Indian cinema - 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and 'Paani Re Paani' by Mukesh and Lata.

The 1972 romantic drama revolves around the story of Shankar (Kumar) who strives to hear the voice of his son, who is speech impaired and raises money to get him operated on. However, right after his son's operation, Shankar loses his hearing in a factory accident. The movie was written, produced and directed by Manoj Kumar, who also played the lead role in the film.

The film was remade in Tamil as 'Osai'. 'Shor' that was released on September 15 , 1972 was critically acclaimed and received a Filmfare accolade for best editing. Legendary music composer Laxmikant-Pyarelal -- Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma and Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar -- gave music to the film, which certainly proved to be an asset for it. Actors Kamini Kaushal, Manorma, Madan Puri and Asrani also played key roles in the movie.

