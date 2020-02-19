Malaika Arora shares cutest photo of the ‘Khan Boys’- Arhaan and Taimur Ali Khan. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora shares son Arhaan’s photo with Bebo’s son Taimur and it is the cutest

Malaika Arora is very active on social media. From giving a sneak peek into her fitness regime to sharing special memories with her followers, the diva keeps them entertained. Much of her Instagram feed is also loaded with sassy photos and video of her with her girl gang including Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawala. On Tuesday, Malaika treated her fans with another cute photo but not with her ‘girls.’ This time Malaika and Kareena’s little ‘boys’ featured in the post and it was the cutest.

Malaika shared a photo in which her son Arhaan Khan can be seen sharing the frame with little Nawab of Pataudi Taimur Ali Khan. Both her son and Kareena’s little munchkin look as cute as a button in the photo which she captioned saying, “My baby with Bebo’s baby #khanboys #Timtim” What takes away the limelight is the expression of little Tim as he looks up to Arhaan. Check out the post here-

Soon after Malaika shared the photo, fans as well as celebrities dropped their compliments for the ‘Khan Boys’. Her sister Amrita and friend Bhavya Panday was quick to drop red hearts on the post. One Instagram user wrote, “Sooooooo cute.” Gauging Taimur’s reaction, another fan wrote, “Look at the look...... its taimur saying aahhhh when am I going to grow big like him.”

Malaika Arora never fails to leave her fans amazed with her social media persona. The actress undeniably has the hottest body in Bollywood, and she carries every outfit with great oomph. Recently, she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 for designer Varun Chakkilam who made his debut at the event. The diva looked ravishing in the bridal attire and turned many heads with her graceful walk. Check out the photos-

