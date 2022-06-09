Mahima Chaudhry battles breast cancer, opens up on working in wig. Anupam Kher says 'You are my HERO'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry, best-known for her performance in 1997's film Pardes, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. In a social media post on Thursday, the actress broke down as she opened up to veteran actor Anupam Kher about her cancer diagnosis. Taking to his Instagram, Kher, who is working with the actress in an upcoming project, shared the update about Mahima's health. He dropped a video, wherein the actress revealed that she was in the USA getting treated for breast cancer. Also, she shared how she broke the news to Kher who had called her up to offer her a role in the film.