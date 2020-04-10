Lockdown diaries: Payal Ghosh takes to gardening

Actress Payal Ghosh has taken to gardening during the quarantine period. "I just love gardening. I used to do that as a kid with my grandparents and they would tell me stories while gardening and the entire family would have breakfast together. I have some amazing memories of gardening. I never got the time once I started acting," she said.
"Since there is more time now, I thought of starting it again. I have a variety of plants in my house and some of my friends have started calling it a nursery which I am just loving," she added.
Fight Against Coronavirus
View this post on Instagram
Had fun gardening,it’s relaxing way to get in touch with nature, also good for mind and body... always overlooked it...you never know, sometimes critical times also teach you good things.. as it is rightly said “Never Stop Learning Because Life Never Stops Teaching” #payalghosh #stayhomestaysafe #stayhomesavelives #beinghuman #behavehuman 🖤🖤
Payal has mostly featured in films in South Indian languages like Telugu, Kannada and Tamil. She was last seen in a 2017 Bollywood film titled "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", which also starred veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.
View this post on Instagram
Please be safe, be at home, don’t venture out unnecessarily, even if you have to go out, make sure you are wearing a mask or covered your face and nose with a piece of cloth , carry alcohol based sanitizer when you are out ,when you are in the lift try to use your elbow to touch the buttons .. come back home and wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds, try to give the clothes for wash once you are back ... please be a responsible citizen, even after 11 days of lock down, the cases of covid -19 are going up ,We are going wrong somewhere... please let’s do the needful and fight this together #payalghosh #coronavairus #letsfight #letsfightthistogether 🖤🖤 #maskindia @timesofindia
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page