Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda shares update with new poster, netizens claim box office victory

Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda has once again surprised the netizens who have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of his upcoming film Liger. The film also starring Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson is a pan-India film. On Tuesday, the actor dropped a new poster of the film unveiling his different look. In the poster, he can be seen standing in between the circle of fire with a stick in his hand. Sharing the poster he wrote, "Just 2 more days to Go! #LigerTrailer."

Take a look:

The new poster has indeed left the fans intrigued. While some of the users expressed their enthusiasm towards the trailer release, others claimed a box office success of the film. One of his fans wrote, "Madly Waiting Anna." Another said, "Liger will be havoc on box office." "Vijay is on fore, " said another user. Some of the users also requested the makers to drop the first look of Ananya Panday from the film.

Check out some more reactions below:

Earlier, Vijay had shared a look from the film where he was seen standing naked with flowers in his hand. It garnered a lot of praise from his fans. Vijay's co-star Ananya too had shared the look and written, "Every day should be rose day but OUR day is coming very soon."

Check out some more posters released by the makers:

About Liger

Liger is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and will release on August 25 this year. It was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam but was postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.

