Lee Sang Yeob known for Shooting Stars, While You Were Sleeping to tie knot in March 2024

Korean actor Lee Sang Yeob will be getting married to his girlfriend, who is not from the showbiz industry. His agency UB Management Group released an official statement saying, " Hello, This is UB Management Group, the representative of actor Lee Sang Yeob. We would like to share our side regarding the marriage reports of Lee Sang Yeob. Just like what was reported today, it is true that Lee Sang Yeob will begin his marriage life next year with his non-celebrity girlfriend. He will tie the knot in March 2024 and he is currently preparing for it.

Since the two have just begun their wedding preparations, we cannot provide detailed information. We ask for your understanding. We will notify you again with the exact schedule once it's officially confirmed. Thank You."

Lee Sang Yeob is best known for starring in the sitcoms Living Among the Rich, The Innocent Man, Jang Ok-Jung, Living by Love, and While You Were Sleeping among others. He gained recognition for portraying the role of Yoon Gyu-jin in Once Again. He is currently seen in My Lovely Boxer starring Kim So-hye, Park Ji-hwan, and Kim Jin-woo among others. The series tells the story of a female boxing star who disappeared three years ago to live a new life and face a new turning point.

He was previously seen in a cameo role in the popular series Shooting Stars. He played the role of Do Ji-hyuk, an attorney and Do Soo-hyuk's elder brother in episode eleven. For the unversed, Lee Sang Yeon is the grandson of the businessman Kim Jong-jin, who served in executive positions at POSCO and Dongkuk Steel.

