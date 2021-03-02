Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUYYASH RAI Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai announces first pregnancy with adorable post, 'Coming this August'

Television stars Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai treated their fans with exciting news on Tuesday. The power couple announced the arrival of their first child soon. They took to their social media and shared a beautiful picture against the sunset on the beach. Sharing the picture Kishwer wrote, "You can now stop asking "when are you guys gonna have a baby" Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy."

Suyyash Rai also shared the same picture on his Instagram and wrote, "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August."

The picture shows Kishwer standing at the beach while Suyyash can be seen sitting on his knees with 'August 2021' and a pair of small shoes kept ahead of the engraving.

Many popular celebrities poured in their love and wish to the couple in the comment section. Smriti Khanna wrote, "Congratulations" followed by a party pooper and a heart emoji. New daddy Rohit Reddy wrote, "Congratulations guys." Actress Helly Shah also poured her love and wrote, "Oh my god wowww congratulations kishwer and suyyash." Vinny Arora Dhoopar, Paras Babbar, Sahil Anand, Ashita Dhawan and many others wished the couple.

Recently, popular celebrity couples of Tinsel town like Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh and Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child. Sharing the news of the arrival of their son Rohit Reddy shared a picture and wrote, "Oh Boy!".

Actor Nakuul Mehta also introduced his son to the world and wrote, "Sufi. A name that we decided when we were 3 months pregnant for our to-be firstborn, irrespective of the gender. Sufi symbolizes spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for & beyond. From the time you were born, you have filled up our lives and hearts with so much love, and if I'm allowed to customize this caption dictated by the Missus, sleepless nights."

For the unversed, Kishwer and Suyyash tied the knot in 2016.