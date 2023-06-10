Kiara Advani spotted with her mom Genevieve & sasu maa Rimma Malhotra on Satyaprem Ki Katha set | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kiara Advani with her mom Genevieve & sasu maa Rimma Malhotra

Kiara Advani is not only enjoying her professional life but also personal. The actress is having a fun work day with her mom and mother-in-law beside her. Recently, Kiara was spotted stepping out of her vanity van where the trio were seen spending some quality time together on the sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha set. The highly anticipated film of Sajid Nadiadwala will finally hit theatres on June 29. It is a musical love story that reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara for the second time after their latest venture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Dishing out perfect family goals, the three ladies Kiara, her mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra and mom Genevieve Advani looked beautiful as they walked to actress' work sets. A video of the same has gone viral now. For the day, Kiara opted for a vibrant pink saree paired with a white blouse. She tied her hair in a pony-tail and completed her look with a pair of earrings.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra continue to set relationship goals with their social media posts. Recently, Kiara’s upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha released its trailer, and as a supportive husband, Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to shower praise on his wife’s latest project. He reposted the trailer on his Instagram Stories and expressed, saying, "Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can’t wait to meet Katha. Good luck to you and the team!"

In the trailer, Kartik Aaryan can be seen searching for a wife and falls in love when he sees Kiara Advani. As they begin their love story and get married, many truths unfold which break their hearts. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film shows Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem aka Sattu Aggarwal while Kiara plays the role of Katha Kishan Kapadia. The film is a musical drama that showcases the roller coaster ride of Satyaprem and Katha's love story. ALSO READ: Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are here to make you fall in love again

Satyaprem Ki Katha's star cast also includes Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. The film is slated to release on June 29, 2023.

