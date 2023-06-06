Sidharth Malhotra showers love on Kiara Advani, says 'can't wait to watch SatyaPrem Ki Katha'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani; Kartik Aaryan

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra continue to set relationship goals with their social media posts. Recently, Kiara’s upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha released its trailer, and as a supportive husband, Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to shower praise on his wife’s latest project. The highly anticipated film of Sajid Nadiadwala will finally hit theatres on June 29. It is a musical love story that reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara for the second time after their latest venture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Sidharth Malhotra's post

Sidharth Malhotra gave a shout-out to his wife and Kartik Aaryan. He reposted the trailer on his Instagram Stories and expressed, saying, "Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can’t wait to meet Katha. Good luck to you and the team!" In the trailer, Kartik Aaryan can be seen searching for a wife and falls in love when he sees Kiara Advani. As they begin their love story and get married, many truths unfold which break their hearts.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRASidharth Malhotra's Instagram Story

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film shows Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem aka Sattu Aggarwal while Kiara plays the role of Katha Kishan Kapadia. The film is a musical drama that showcases the roller coaster ride of Satyaprem and Katha's love story. ALSO READ: Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are here to make you fall in love again

The film was originally titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' but was changed in order to not hurt the sentiments of the people. The makers shared a statement regarding same and said, "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans."

Satyaprem Ki Katha's star cast also includes Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. The film is slated to release on June 29, 2023.

