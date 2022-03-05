Kiara Advani puts up a memerising dance performance at her sister's pre-wedding function in cutout dress

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA_DEVOTEE Kiara Advani dances at her sister's wedding function

Highlights Kiara looked stunning in a hot pink cut out dress at her sister's pre-wedding function

For a cocktail party, Kiara dazzled in a green sequin dress with deep neck

Kiara's sister Ishita Advani is marrying this weekend

Kiara Advani's sister is getting married and the Bollywood actress is making a lifetime of memories at the festivities. Ahead of Ishita Advani's big day, Kiara put up a stunning dance performance with the other bachelorettes in honour of her sister's big day. On the fashion front, Kiara put her best foot forward considering she is the bride's sister. All eyes were on her as she donned a hot pink cutout dress with a thigh-high slit and danced her heart out with the bride squad.

Kiara shared glimpses of her dance performance to her Instagram stories. She and the other ladies are seen grooving to a popular Punjabi track. The dazzling dance act gets praise from the others. Kiara also shared a reel video separately showing off her look for her sister's pre-wedding ceremony. She captioned it, "When you’re ready in time to get a reel in."

Check out her dance performance and other pics from the function.

Later, she turned heads with her beauty and style at a cocktail party. Kiara wore a sequin dress with a deep neck and posed with the bride and one of the attendees. Take a look.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAALIAADVANI Kiara Advani at her sister Ishita's pre-wedding function

On the movies front, Kiara was last seen in Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The war film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra released on Amazon Prime Video and was praised by the audience. Kiara and Sidharth, who are rumoured to be dating in real life, were praised for their chemistry as lovers in the movie.

Her upcoming projects are Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, RC15 with Ram Charan, Karram Kurram, which is inspired by the life of Lijjat Papad founder and Govinda Mera Naam with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Reportedly, she is in talks to work with Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda in an upcoming film. The Telugu actor is attached with Ninnu Kori fame Shiva Nirvana, for which Kiara is being considered to play the female lead. The details regarding the movie, which is tentatively titled VD 12, are kept under the wraps currently.