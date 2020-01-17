KGF star Yash's romantic dance with wife Radhika Pandit on Ashiqui 2 song is all hearts. Watch video

Yash and Radhika Pandit's latest picture

Kannada actor Yash is currently busy shooting for the second part of his popular film KGF. The second instalment of the KGF franchise has been directed by Prashanth Neel. Despite having a hectic schedule, the actor doesn't forget to take out time for his family.

Recently, Yash spent some quality time with his wife Radhika Pandit. The duo danced to the romantic song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. Have a look at the video which is doing the rounds on the internet.

If this video is anything to go by Yash and Radhika look completely immersed in love with each other.

Wishing his fans on the harvest festival, he shared a photo of himself with wife Radhika and wrote, ''Today marks the day of the harvest, we reap the fruits of the hard work put in over the past year. Wherever you are celebrating, wishing you another year of prosperity, peace & happiness! Happy Makara Sankranti, Pongal, Pedda Panduga, Uttarayan, Lohri, Maghi, Magh Bihu, Sakraat, & Makara Chaula!''

Yash and Radhika, who already have a baby girl Ayra was recently blessed with a baby boy.

In an earlier interview, Radhika revealed how their daughter has changed Yash's life as a father. "One of the toughest things to witness as parents to see is their baby's ears getting pierced because it is very painful and that's what Ayra did. She cried and cried...I was taken aback when I saw Yash had tears in his eyes. He is a very strong person, so seeing him getting emotional was something that I had not witnessed ever. Now I see him a completely a changed man after being a father. The way he is with Ayra, dedicates his time, he is a hands-on father, he changes her diaper whenever I'm busy. It is the new side I'm seeing and to watch them together, is the cutest thing,'' she said,