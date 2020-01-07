Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif wishes sister Isabelle on birthday saying 'Always Got Your Back'

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif is all set to enter Bollywood. The diva already has two films in her kitty before she makes her big debut this year. But before that, the diva celebrated her 29th birthday on Monday with her sister Katrina and friends. To make the occasion extra special, Katrina wishes Isabelle with a heart-warming post. She shared a photo with her sister and wrote, "Happiest birthday, Isabelle. Always got your back."

The post shows Katrina and Isabelle laughing and twinning in long white skirts. While the actress wore a black top, Isabelle sported a pink crop top.

Isabelle has begun shooting for her film Kwatha along with Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Earlier, Isabell made her film debut with Canadian director Jean-Francois Pouliot's Dr Cabbie, co-produced by Salman Khan in 2014. She also has Remo D’souza directorial dance-based film called Time To Dance opposite Sooraj Pancholi.

Both Katrina and Isabell are very close to each other. They are seven siblings and celebrate their special days with their family in London. While Katrina has been in the showbiz for long, she made sure that her sister Isabelle learn through her experiences and not her mistakes. Taking about the piece of advice Katrina gave, Isabell earlier revealed that the actress said, 'Keep your head down and work hard.''

