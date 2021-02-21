Kartik Aaryan has hilarious take on release dates of Bollywood films

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan has a hilarious take on release dates of Bollywood films

The release date of several films was announced last week. From Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom to Ranveer Singh's 83, the much-awaited films are finally set to hit the theaters in the coming months this year. But it looks like that amidst all this Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is going through a big FOMO (fear of missing out). Kartik is known for his wit and humour among his fans. His comic timing is loved not only in films but even in real life.

Kartik Aaryan had a hilarious response to the introduction of these several film releases. He took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself with a poker face. But, what caught the attention was his funny caption to it. Kartik wrote, "Meri koi release date announce nahi ho rahi kya?" (Isn't the release date of any of my film not getting announced?")

Last week Yash Raj Films announced the release date of its 5 much-awaited movies including Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Shamshera, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Later, Luv Ranjan' s film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Bellbottom, Ranveer Kapoor starrer 83, Atrangi Re, Jhund and Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was also announced.

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for his upcoming films including, Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dhamaka. He has also been roped in an action film directed by Om Raut. Reportedly, there are some more films in his kitty that are untitled.

The news of these films getting released in the theaters has come like a blessing to theater owners after almost a year of lockdown of the cinemas and theaters. Not just Bollywood but even South cinema is all set to treat the audience with some great films in the coming months.