Kartik Aaryan gears up for his next movie, drops post-workout beefed-up picture from gym

Kartik Aaryan is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. Every now and then, he leaves his fans skip their heartbeat with either his film announcements or latest pictures. Yet again, the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor impressed fans with his gym look. Kartik Aaryan is sweating it out in the gym for his next movie and his trainer recently dropped a post-workout picture of the actor. Kartik, who has been regularly hitting the gym, looked handsome in a beefed-up avatar. He sported a beanie and was snapped in grey and white athleisure.

Recently Kartik Aaryan had announced his next movie, a musical love saga titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'. Owing to an outcry against the film’s title, the makers had later announced that they will change the name of the film to avoid hurting any sentiments.

Director Sameer Vidwans, who is set to direct 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan, has released an official statement about the change in the film's title. The director claims the decision to change the name aims to avoid hurting sentiments. Vidwans shared the statement on Twitter. The actor also shared it on Instagram.

The statement read: "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans."

Details about the new title are still under wraps.

Kartik had officially announced the title of the film with a motion poster of the film he shared on Instagram last month. With the motion poster on Instagram, Kartik wrote: "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha. A special film with special people".

Apart from this, Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also features Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles. The actor also has Sajid Nadiadwala's yet-untitled love story and Dhamaka in the pipeline.

