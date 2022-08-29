Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan play badminton in Pataudi Palace grounds, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGARM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are together at Pataudi plaace

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently enjoying some quality time together at the Pataudi Palace. A video of the celebrity couple has gone viral on social media which showed them playing badminton on the lush green grounds of their ancestral property. Saif has recently launched the teaser of Vikram Vedha and Kareena's Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan, has been running in cinema halls since August 11. Before Saif gets on to promote Vikram Vedha with Hrithik and other cast members, he spent some family time in Pataudi.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's viral badminton video

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor enjoyed some play time at the Pataudi Palace. The actress shared a video on social media in which they played on the grounds of Pataudi. Kareena shared the video on Instagram and captioned the post, "Some Monday sport with the husband… not bad…(sic)." Kareena sported athleisure and Saif played wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Jehangir spotted in Kareena Kapoor's video

In the video shared on social media, Kareena's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan is also seen in the background. The little one was taken care of by his nanny as the mother and father enjoyed some time under the sun. In the caption of her video, Kareena asked her bestie Amrita Arora to play a game with her, to which the latter said in the comments section, "Hahhahaha you can play with us (sic)." In the video, Kareena's sisters-in-law, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan also dropped interesting comments.

Saif and Kareena Kapoor's upcoming films

Saif will soon be gearing up for the promotions of Vikram Vedha, which will hit the big screens on September 30. he plays the role of a cop in it and co-stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. Next, he will be seen in Adipurush, in which he will play the negative role of Lankesh. The movie is based on the epic Ramayana. Kareena, meanwhile, has begun shooting for her next movie, directed by Hansal Mehta. the yet untitled project also marks her debut as a producer. Earlier, she completed some portions of the Sujoy Ghosh-directed thriller The Devotion of Suspect X adaptation.

