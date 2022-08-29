Netflix teases Tabu's Khufiya, Babil Khan's Qala, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Plan A Plan B | VIDEOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUNSUNNYKHEZ Actors in upcoming Netflix films

Netflix has unveiled a series of upcoming film titles that will be released on the streaming site in the coming time. The upcoming film slate looks promising as it features some of the most loved Bollywood stars, including names like Tabu, Anushka Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Yami Gautam among others. The upcoming movies were teased through BTS videos, teaser clips and movie stills and the footage was shared on Instagram. It has elicited some positive responses from the viewers who will be eagerly waiting for the titles to drop sooner than later.

Tabu's Khufiya

Vishal Bharadwaj-directed Khufiya will be released soon on Netflix. It features Tabu and Ali Fazal in lead roles. In a glimpse from the movie, the intensity is palpable. Vishal, known for movies like Haider, Omkara and Maqbool among others is directing for the first time for a streamer. The mystery-thriller looks intriguing at its first look.

Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri's Qala

Qala marks the debut of late Irrfan khan's song Babil Khan as an actor. Bulbbul fame Tripti Dimri plays the leading role in it. In the first glimpse from the movie, Tripti is seen singing around an audience. Her short hair is a hint that the movie will have a period setting.

Plan A Plan B

Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming Netflix comedy movie Plan A Plan B will premiere on September 30. The streaming service released a short teaser and announced the release date for the upcoming movie during its Films Day event on Monday. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Rajat Arora, the film also stars veteran actor Poonam Dhillon and popular influencer Kusha Kapila. According to the official synopsis, the film is about a match-maker and a divorce attorney, and what happens when they fall in love.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal have teamed up for the suspense thriller titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, streaming service Netflix. Directed by Ajay Singh, the movie traces the story of a heist that goes wrong when a plane gets hijacked. It also features Sharad Kelkar. Yami plays a flight attendant in the film while Sunny is a passenger onboard the flight.

Monica, O My Darling

Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte star in Vasan Bala's directorial Monica, O My Darling. It will be Rajkummar's second Netflix film, after The White Tiger. Some teaser stills were released from the upcoming film.

