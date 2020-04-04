Kanika Kapoor finally tests negative in fifth coronavirus test

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested negative for the coronavirus in the fifth diagnosis, Earlier, the 42-year-old singer was tested positive for Covid-19 for the fourth time consecutively.. Kanika Kapoor is currently admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow where she has been kept at the self-isolation ward, meant for the coronavirus patients, for over past 14 days.

Despite testing negative, Kanika will stay in the hospital for some more time according to the norms.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page