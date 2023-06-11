Kangana Ranaut slams Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Ramayana, calls him a 'skinny white rat'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut calls Ranbir Kapoor 'skinny white rat'

In the wake of numerous reports suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated film, Ramayana, Kangana Ranaut has voiced her opinion on the matter. On Saturday, the actress took to social media and penned a lengthy note expressing her criticism of the casting choice for the film. Kangana's statement has caused a stir and is generating significant attention within the industry and among fans.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress wrote, "Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana... Where a skinny white rat (so-called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry... known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama..."

She added, "Whereas a young southern superstar who is known to be self-made, a devoted family man a traditionalist also according to Valmiki ji description he looks more like Lord Rama in his complexion, demeanour and facial features... is offered to play Ravana...What kind of Kalyuga is this?? No pale-looking druggie soy boy should play Lord Rama .... Jai Shri Ram."

In the next Instagram story, Kangana added a danger sticker and wrote, "If you hit me once I will hit you till you dead! Don't mess with me stay away!"

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor portrayed the character of Shiva in the film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. This movie serves as the initial chapter of a trilogy that is intended to be a part of the larger cinematic universe known as Astraverse. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the film features an ensemble cast consisting of Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

