'No jugad like desi jugad,' says Kangana Ranaut sharing photo of her mother cooking in the sun

Kangana Ranaut shares photo of her mother cooking in the sun

After spending her lockdown days in Manali with her family, actress Kangana Ranaut is now back to her film sets. However, the actress keeps treating fans from heavenly pictures from the Himalayas. On Friday, Kangana took to her Twitter to share a picture of her mother cooking in the sun because it was too cold. The photo shows Kangana's mother making paranthas on an angithi.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Spoke to mother she said kitchen is too cold so cooking outside in the sun, on angithi, I got curious, when I saw this couldn’t stop laughing, no jugad like desi jugad... proud of my mother to come up with this resourceful invention."

Spoke to mother she said kitchen is too cold so cooking outside in the sun, on angithi, I got curious, when I saw this couldn’t stop laughing, no jugad like desi jugad... proud of my mother to come up with this resourceful invention 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Q90U11xMtO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 22, 2021

Kangana keeps sharing precious memories with her family on the micro-blogging site. Earlier, on her mother's birthday, the actress had dedicated a post to her. The actress shared that she visited Kashivishwanathji Temple with her mother a few years ago and shared the precious memory. She also threw light on her travel plans for 2021. The actress revealed that she wishes to visit Kedarnath this year.

She wrote, "A few years ago I visited Kashivishwanathji with my mother, I have seen seven Jyotirlingas, I want to see my eight Jyotirlinga by going to Kedarnath in 2021, next year I want to go to Puri Jagannath too, and you?"

कुछ साल पहले मैंने माताजी के साथ काशीविश्वनाथ जी के दर्शन किए, मैंने सात ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन किए हैं, में चाहती हूँ कि २०२१ में केदारनाथ जाकर मेरे आठ ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन हो जाएँ, अगले साल मैं पूरी जगन्नाथ भी जाना चाहती हूँ, और आप? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/TvMUJfu0OZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 22, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently finished shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The film is a bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. It will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree. The actress shared many stills from the shoot of the film and also gave many glimpses of her looks as the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Other than Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline. She recently shared the first poster of Dhaakad which showed her wielding a sword against the backdrop of blood and gore, setting the action tone of the film. Kangana, who will play the role of Agent Agni, recently flew to Bhopal to kickstart the shooting of the film.

The film will release theatrically on October 1 and also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The makers have also roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning cinematographer.