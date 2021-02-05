Kangana Ranaut reveals ₹25 crores was spent on an action sequence in Dhaakad, shares video

Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut reveals ₹25 crores was spent on an action sequence in Dhaakad

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday shared an update about the making of her film, Dhaakad. Taking it to the Twitter, the actress claimed that the film will have an action scene that costs more than ₹25 crores. Kangana starrer Dhaakad will have a theatrical release on October 1, 2021. The actress earlier shared a new poster of her next action avatar, where she looked fierce and ready to strike in a black with a sword in her hand. The movie also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai.

Sharing an action-packed video on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Never saw a director who gives so much time and importance to rehearsals, one of the biggest action sequences will be shot from tomorrow night but amazed with the amount of prep, getting to learn so much, more than 25 crores being spent on a single action sequence #Dhaakad."

Never saw a director who gives so much time and importance to rehearsals, one of the biggest action sequences will be shot from tomorrow night but amazed with the amount of prep, getting to learn so much, more than 25 crores being spent on a single action sequence #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/zbU70VOT4b — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2021

The clip shows two members in protective gear, tied to a harness as they perform the scene. The two could be seen pulled to the other end of the field by the harness with force.

Kangana is essaying the role of Agent Agni in the action-drama. "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni. India’s first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!" Kangana wrote on Twitter.

The Queen actress recently shared a post to praise director Razneesh Ghai. Sharing a few pictures from the film sets, she wrote, "This is an appreciation tweet for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief @RazyGhai practically living at the location for past few days."

This is an appreciation tweet for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief @RazyGhai practically living at the location for past few days ( cont) 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NQfCYhdtsY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Apart from Dhaakad. Kangana will also be seen in films such as "Thalaivi" and "Tejas". Last week, Kangana announced a standalone sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film is titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. It is another historical drama about the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.