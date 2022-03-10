'All the best mere bachche': Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt note for nephew Prithvi on his first day of school

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut with her nephew Prithvi

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut keeps sharing pictures of her little nephew Prithvi on social media that now, he is as much of a celebrity as she is. The actress is a proud aunt as Prithvi Raj Chandel got ready for his first day of school on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared adorable photos with her nephew, who is the actor's sister Rangoli Chandel's son. The 'Queen' star captioned the post, "There was a day when was born and now he is ready for school ... all the best mere bachche."

In another photo, the 'Dhaakad' actor wrote, ''As I leave for Mumbai, delighted to see him off on the first day of his school.'' Sharing another photo the actress said that Prithvi is not nervous at all about his first day at school.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently hosting the OTT reality show 'Lock Upp'. She will soon be seen in movies including 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films.