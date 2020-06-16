Kajol flaunts her 'hair selfie', says 'lockdown is changing the way we think about hair'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Kajol flaunts her 'hair selfie'

Bollywood actress Kajol never fails to leave a smile on fans' faces by sharing adorable photos and videos on Instagram. From pictures with her kids and husband Ajay Devgn to her selfies, she keeps treating fans with various posts. On Monday, the actress flaunted her 'hair selfie' and netizens were in love with it. She shared a beautiful close-up shot, showing off her beautiful hair and wrote, "This lockdown is changing the way we think about hair."

With coronavirus lockdown, not just people but Bollywood celebrities are also finding out ways to entertain themselves. A few days ago, Kajol had shared yet another interesting post about the lockdown from her DDLJ days. She shared a photo from the song Mehndi Lagake Rakhna in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge and wrote, ""Flashback to when we dressed up to go out.... #Lookingback." Kajol can be seen wearing the green lehenga with a dupatta on her head.

Kajol is spending her lockdown with kids Nysa and Yug and husband Ajay Devgn. A while back, the Tanhaji actor took to Instagram to troll Kajol. He gave netizens a good laugh when he shared a black and white picture with the actress and linked their 22 years of relationship with coronavirus lockdown. He said, “Feels like it’s been twenty-two years since the lockdown began. #FridayFlashback".

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Om Raut’s ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. It also did record business at the box-office. She was also seen in a short film named Devi.

