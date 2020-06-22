Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR/KIARAADVANI Kabir Singh turns 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani treat fans with throwback photos, heartfelt posts

It was on June 21, 2019, that one of the blockbuster films of the year Kabir Singh saw its release. The romantic-thriller starring actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film became Shahid Kapoor's 200 crore blockbuster and even made the actress Kiara a household name. On the occasion when the film completed one complete year of its release the lead pair Kabir and Preeti took to their respective social media handles and poured their heart out and thanked fans for showering their love to the film. Not only this, the two of them even treated everyone with some unseen throwback photos that will definitely remind of their chemistry in the film once again.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Shahid wrote, "To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me.. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves ) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special. And it would just not have been possible without @kiaraaliaadvani , @sandeepreddy.vanga , @muradkhetani and @ashwinvarde @bhushankumar @santha_dop , Payal and so so many others. Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe."

Whereas the onscreen Preeti aka Kiara wrote, "Dear Kabir Singh, Happy anniversary! Love always, Preeti."

For the unversed, Kabir Singh that was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde happens to be the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

On the professional front, Kiara will next be seen in Shershaah, Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawaani, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 while Shahid Kapoor's next release will be Jersey that will also star his father Pankaj Kapoor.

