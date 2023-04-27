Jr NTR visits Allu Arjun on Sukumar's Pushpa 2 sets in Hyderabad | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Allu Arjun and Jr NTR

Superstar Jr NTR, who is busy with NTR30, took time out to head to director Sukumar's Pushpa 2 sets. He paid a visit to Allu Arjun on the sets of his upcoming film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Pictures and videos of Jr NTR from the shooting floor of Pushpa: The Rule, have surfaced on social media. However, it is not clear as to why NTR Jr visited the sets but fans speculate that the meet comes he asked for a party. Also, they speculated if the RRR actor will have a cameo in Allu's film. The actor wore a white shirt with grey pants and walked with security in the photo.

On the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2 has a special question to ask 'Where is Pushpa'? Allu Arjun's fronted Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule, which is the sequel to the pan-Indian hit Pushpa: The Rise, is one of the most anticipated sequels.

The first installment of 'Pushpa' saw Allu Arjun play a truck driver, who smuggles red sandalwood and eventually rises to a bigger position. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who essays Srivalli. 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' will revolve around Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

About Pushpa

Ever since Pushpa hit the screens in 2021, Allu Arjun has emerged as a pan-India star whose mannerisms in the movie are now imitated by commoners and celebrities alike. The actor created history at the box office with the success of his film. Estimated to have been produced on a budget of around Rs 200 crore, the movie emerged as the biggest grosser across markets in the months right after the third wave of the pandemic. The film was released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

Pushpa: The Rise, transcended every barrier and boundary, be it geographic or language, class or strata, connecting with audiences across the board. Pushpa became a symbol of the powerhouse Indian common man with dialogues that resonated from the gullies of small towns to the presentations in corporate board rooms from cricket stadiums to political rallies.

Logline for the movie reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation in the Seshachalam forests of South India." After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie also marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.

