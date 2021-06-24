Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RANVEERSINGH/FILEIMAGE It's 'Bharat Milap' time for Arjun Kapoor & Ranveer Singh | See pic

It seems actor Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine after meeting his friend and actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram Story, Ranveer posted a picture of hugging Arjun and giving him a peck on his cheek. "Bharat milap," he captioned the post. Arjun also re-shared Ranveer's photograph. The two share a great bond and are often seen pulling each other's leg on social media.

In one of the old posts, Arjun had described Ranveer as his 'brother from another mother'. They both have worked together on the 2014 film 'Gunday'.

Meanwhile, Ranveer resumed work in Mumbai after the second wave of COVID-19. Recently, the 'Padmaavat' star was spotted arriving on the sets of his upcoming projects. An eye-witness from the shoot shared, "Ranveer has always been one of the first actors to resume shooting after every lockdown because he truly believes that the industry needs to restart. So, again he is one of the first superstars to resume work. Clearly, with every production house vigilant about maintaining all protocols laid down by the government, it is exciting to see industry icons like Ranveer stepping out and wanting to contribute to the industry that has been plagued by the pandemic."

The source added, "He was shooting for a huge project that has been kept under wraps. Details of which will be made public soon. It's an intense shoot today for him and Ranveer was seen in his trademark enthusiasm, ready to go. When you have a star like him excited to be on the sets, everything changes. It's such a positive signal to the industry that things are finally restarting."

Speaking of their upcoming film projects, Ranveer has '83', 'Cirkus' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' in his kitty. On the other hand, Arjun will be seen in 'Bhoot Police'-- co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.