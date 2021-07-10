Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan to star in hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, film to release in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan to star in hindi remake of Vikram Vedha

The rumours of superstars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan coming together for the Hindi remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha have been going on for a while now. Now, it's official. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, "HRITHIK – SAIF IN ‘VIKRAM VEDHA’ REMAKE… #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan will star in the #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #VikramVedha… Pushkar-Gayathri – the director duo of the original film – will direct the #Hindi version too… 30 Sept 2022 release."

The 2017 Tamil superhit film Vikram Vedha originally starred R. Madhavan as righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, it is said that Hrithik will play the gangster while Saif will essay the role of the cop. The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.

Earlier, there were rumours that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was expected to play the character of Vedha. Shah Rukh khan's name was also in the news to play the role in the Hindi remake. Howevewr, Hrithik and Saif have been finalized.

The makers of Vikram Vedha had announced the Hindi remake of the Tamil film in 2018. They had said that the "unique" film is a story to be retold to the Hindi audience the world over. "We have all grown up on the Vikram Betaal mythology, but this out-of-the-box contemporary treatment makes it a must-see movie."

For Y Not Studios' S. Sashikanth, this will be the third co-production in Hindi after "Saala Khadoos" and "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan".

Superstar Rajinikanth also praised the film and described the crime thriller a mass film made with so much class. The film turned out to be a blockbuster, earning praise from critics and audiences alike.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He was also starred in the film Super 30, last year. Recently, his film Fighter has been announced where in he will star opposite Deepika Padukone. It will be India's first-ever aerial action genre film. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Om Raut's period drama Adipurush alongside Prabahs and multi-starrer Bhoot Police.