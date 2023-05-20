Hrithik Roshan extends birthday wishes to War 2 co-star Jr NTR, hints at epic showdown in film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/HRITIKROSHAN, JRNTR Hrithik Roshan extends birthday wishes to Jr. NTR

Hrithik Roshan and NTR will soon begin filming the anticipated Bollywood sequel ‘War 2’. The action thriller is the sequel to the 2019 release War, and it is a part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Both actors are expected to begin filming for War 2 in November. Now, Hrithik Roshan has wished RRR star Jr. NTR on his birthday and hinted at an epic clash.

On Saturday, the Greek god of Bollywood took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi (battlefield) my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet (wink emoji). Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (happy birthday friend)."

The birthday greeting and the references to Jr. NTR and Hrithik's conflict in War 2 delighted their fans. They flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Can't wait to see their epic union." Another user wrote, 'waiting for war 2." A third user commented, "They will be banger on screen." A user also wrote, "Two legends in one frame, this will be biggest hit."

Last month, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confimed Hrithik Roshan and Jr. Ntr's collaboration in War 2. He tweeted, "IT’S OFFICIAL… HRITHIK - JR NTR IN ‘WAR 2’… #YRF pulls off a casting coup… #HrithikRoshan and #JrNTR will share screen space for the first time in #War2… #AyanMukerji directs. #YRFSpyUniverse."

In War 2, NTR Jr. will face off against Hrithik Roshan in an epic action adventure. Their wits' fight and the ferocious showdown will be an action extravaganza worth seeing on the big screen. War 2 is now a truly pan-India picture, starring prominent talent from both the Northern and Southern industries. Aditya Chopra's decision allows War 2 to have the broadest audience appeal for a Hindi film while also increasing the picture's box office possibilities.

