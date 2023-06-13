Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he quit smoking, says 'yes he lied..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHRUKHKHAN Has Shah Rukh Khan quit smoking? Actor reveals

Shah Rukh Khan, after his last release, Pathaan, has been actively engaging with his fans and they have been loving the interactions. On Monday, he organised an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, generously allocating 15 minutes of his time to connect with his followers. During this interactive session, he graciously responded to numerous queries posed by his curious fans, demonstrating his expertise in delivering witty and amusing replies. Furthermore, he addressed the topic of smoking, revealing whether he had quit or not.

Several questions were posed, one of which was particularly intriguing. When a fan asked him, "Have you quit smoking?! #AskSRK". To this, he responded, "Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!!!."

In a 2011 interview, King Khan spoke about his smoking habits in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. He stated, "No, I don't sleep. I smoke about a 100 cigarettes. I forget to eat. I have to eat food. I just remembered halfway through your shoot. Umm...I don't drink water. I have about 30 cups of black coffee and I have a six-pack. So the less I take care of myself, the more I get taken care of."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the all-time Hindi blockbuster Pathaan, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, was released on January 25. His next film Jawan, directed by Atlee, has been moved to a September 7 release. It was due to be released in June. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki lined up for release this year. He recently wrapped up the Kashmir schedule with Taapsee Pannu. The film will hit theatres on Christmas 2023.

Apart from these films, SRK has a special appearance in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina and Emraan Hashmi. Salman and Shah Rukh have already started shooting for their scenes.

