Haryana Governor meets Allu Arjun, congratulates actor on winning the National Award for Pushpa

Allu Arjun, who made everyone go gaga over his performance as Pushpa Raj, bagged the Best Actor award for the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. He became the first Telugu actor to win Best Actor from Telugu in 68 years. Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad won Best Director and Best Music Director respectively as well.

Allu Arjun’s iconic role in Pushpa: The Rise was even applauded by the Haryana Governor who wished him for his achievement. He took to social media to share the pictures with Allu Arjun. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, “Had a pleasant meeting with prominent film personality Shri @alluarjun Garu in Hyderabad at his residence today. Congratulated him on achieving the prestigious National Best Actor Award. Best Wishes for the future”.

Allu Arjun made his way into the hearts of audiences with his performance as Pushpa Raj. The actor underwent a massive transformation for the role and changed everything, from his talking, walking, acting, and breathing, just like his Pushpa Raj character. One of the biggest factors of Pushpa is truly Allu Arjun's performance, his body language and ‘Thaggede Le’ swag made everyone become a fan of him. And there isn't anyone, from a kid to an old uncle, who didn't try to recreate Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj body language and popular dialogue.

Pushpa: The Rise is about a laborer named Pushpa who makes enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. The features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special song Oo Antava, which became a chartbuster hit.

