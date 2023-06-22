Harry Styles pauses concert for pregnant fan to use restroom; singer praised by fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Harry Styles pauses the concert.

British Singer Harry Styles is known for his kind and lovable personality among his fans. Ever since his One Direction days, the singer has been widely lauded for being a down-to-earth person that has made many connect with him. His personality shone through in a heartwarming moment during his latest concert. It has captured the internet’s attention. The singer shared a special interaction with a super fan named Sian during his concert in Cardiff, Wales.

The interaction between the Watermelon hitmaker and the pregnant fan was too cute to miss. Before the One Direction alum cough weigh in on the fan’s options, she admitted that she needed to take a bathroom break. As fans cheered, he told the mom-to-be, “I’m going to do this for one time. If you go for a wee, I’m going to stall”.

After noticing her hesitation, the musician, doubled down on his promise to pause the show, adding, “You won’t miss a thing if you hurry up, you won’t miss a thing”. Harry Styles then used the unplanned intermission to interact with the other concertgoers and read their signs.

As soon as the fan returned from the loo, the Grammy winner welcomed her while singing “Here she comes, here she comes”. He congratulates the expecting mother on her quick restroom trip before returning to the name game.

When the fan offered Harry Styles four names to think about: Stevie, Harley, Rafe, and Caleb even though she acknowledged she was unsure of the baby’s gender. When the As It Was singer urged audience members to applaud their favorite name, Caleb garnered the loudest cheers. Styles recommenced the program and said of about the name choice, “Job done”.

With Harry Styles's gesture left fans in awe. A social media user commented, “Awe. This is super cute”. Another one wrote, “Harry Styles stole my heart with his gesture”.

The Love on Tour concerts is known to have segments where Styles spotlights fan signs featuring proposals, coming-out announcements or gender reveals. Last week, Styles helped a fan announce the gender of her baby during his London show on June 14 at Wembley Stadium.

Latest Entertainment News