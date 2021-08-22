Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ekta Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs pour in wishes | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA, EKTA KAPOOR Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other Bollywood celebs pour in wishes | LIVE

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: The festival celebrating the bond of brother and sister is finally here. Rakshabandhan is the ideal occasion to make your sibling feel love and care. People all over the world will have festivities on August 22 with the end of Sawan. On the festival of Raksha Bandhan, the sister ties a rakhi (a sacred thread) around the wrist of her brother and prays for his long and happy life while the brother promises to protect her in need and trouble. Raksha Bandhan marks the celebration of the protection of bond between the siblings. To mark the day special, our Bollywood celebrities have been wishing their brothers or sisters as well as sharing how they are celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Catch a glimpse of their celebration here: