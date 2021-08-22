Sunday, August 22, 2021
     
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ekta Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs pour in wishes | LIVE

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Raksha Bandhan with their loved ones and are sharing wishes for their brothers, sisters and fans with adorable tweets, posts, and throwback pictures on different social media platforms. Catch a glimpse of their celebration here:

New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2021 9:38 IST
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: The festival celebrating the bond of brother and sister is finally here. Rakshabandhan is the ideal occasion to make your sibling feel love and care. People all over the world will have festivities on August 22 with the end of Sawan. On the festival of Raksha Bandhan, the sister ties a rakhi (a sacred thread) around the wrist of her brother and prays for his long and happy life while the brother promises to protect her in need and trouble. Raksha Bandhan marks the celebration of the protection of bond between the siblings. To mark the day special, our Bollywood celebrities have been wishing their brothers or sisters as well as sharing how they are celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Catch a glimpse of their celebration here:

 

 

  • Aug 22, 2021 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Dharmendra wishes fans Happy Raksha Bandhan

  • Aug 22, 2021 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares Raksha Bandhan wishes with fans

  • Aug 22, 2021 8:28 AM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kriti sends out Raksha Bandhan wishes for late brother

  • Aug 22, 2021 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Sneak peek into Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie's Rakhi celebrations | WATCH

    Ekta Kapoor shared a video of her son Ravie celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

  • Aug 22, 2021 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's adorable wish for ‘best’ brother Ranbir Kapoor will melt your heart

    Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram and shared Raksha Bandhan wishes for Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Rakhi to the BEST. love you so much."

