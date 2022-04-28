Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Times when south star emerged as epitome of women's empowerment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been at the forefront of women's empowerment in recent times. She has not only broken stereotypes in the industry but has been one of those actresses who has advocated sensitive topics such as feminism and equality unabashed and with utmost dignity. Ever since the actress announced her divorce from her husband Naga Chaitanya, she has been under the radar of constant judgments. From reasons behind her marriage failure to her choice of films, she is often found surrounded by questions that object to her self-worth. Needless to say, she has only shined brif=ghter with criticism, trolling and negative feedback.

As the actress celebrates her 35th birthday today, let's look back at Samantha's strong stances on issues concerning women.

When Samantha Ruth was trolled for wearing a plunging neckline dress

The south star hit back at her trolls who criticized her outfit and wrote a long note talking about how women are easily judged for the clothes they wear. She asked people to focus on "bettering" themselves instead of "judging a woman based on their hemlines and necklines".

"As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we're in the year 2022 - can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves? Turning that judgement inward and training it on one's own self is evolution. Projecting our ideals on someone else never did anyone any good. Let's gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person," Samantha's post read.

When she extended support to women who gathered the courage to publicly recount their ordeal in the wake of the #MeToo movement

"I am so happy that more and more women are finding the strength to say #MeToo . Your bravery is commendable . I am sorry though that some people,even other women themselves will shame and burden you with the question of proof and doubt. Just know that you are saving (sic)," she tweeted then.

When Samantha faced criticism for her dance number Oo Antava in Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Samantha has been making several unconventional choices when it comes to films. She took everyone by surprise with her stellar acting skill in the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan terrorist in Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2. Later, she was seen in a scintillating avatar in Allu Arjun's Pushpa's song Oo Antava. The actress faced severe backlash from a section of viewers who questioned her transformation as the reason behind her divorce.

Samantha in an Instagram post shared how she worked hard to get that 'sexy' look for the film. "I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too... I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work...phew #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love."

The actress often shares her viewpoints on the institution of marriage, relationships, and self-worth on social media platforms.

Giving out a strong message for the parents to provide their daughters with the opportunity to educate themselves instead of saving money up for their weddings, she shared a note. "Make your daughter so capable that you don't have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to," the note read.

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Shakuntalam and Kathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Telugu flick Yashoda in the pipeline.

Indeed, Samantha is a strong-headed woman who never shies away from speaking her heart out. An inspiration to many, we wish her a happy birthday!