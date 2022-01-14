Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Govinda turns off comments on new song after facing trolls, nephew Krushna reacts

Bollywood actor Govinda who is known for his distinct style of dancing has now taken to singing. Recently the actor released his musical singles. However, he received massive trolling online on his song, Hello. On Thursday, he dropped his latest single, titled Mere Naal. This time the actor-turned-singer kept the comments off. On the occasion of Lohri, Govinda shared the audio of Mere Naal on YouTube and wrote, “Hi guys, I am presenting my new track, ‘MERE NAAL’. I hope you all will love it and dance on it this Lohri!"

The music video of Hello was widely trolled on social media. One of the users commented, "Please come out of the 90s. We are in 2022, not 90s.” Another user said,, "Going from bad to worse. With so much acting talent, this guy has lost insight.”

Talking about trolling and criticism faced by Govinda, his estranged nephew Krushna Abhishek told Bollywood Life, "For me, he will always be Hero No 1."

For the unversed, the two have not been on talking terms. Their relationship has been soured for the last few years. According to reports, the fight between the two actually stemmed from a tweet by Krushna's wife, Kashmera Shah, who had once made a comment about 'people who dance for money'. Govinda's wife Sunita claimed the tweet was targeted at Govinda, and ever since, the two families have gotten into several public spats with each other. Last year, Krushna had opted out of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja.

In a career spanning over three decades, Govinda has done more than 165 Bollywood films.