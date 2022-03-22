Govinda thinks Ranveer Singh-Jacqueline Fernandez can take his & Karisma Kapoor's place in Coolie No 1 remake

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER, JACQUELINE Ranveer Singh-Jacqueline Fernandez

Who could replace Karisma Kapoor & Govinda in Coolie No 1 remake? As Govinda, and he says, Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor who was the lead of the original David Dhawan film in 1995 was recently quizzed about who could take his and Karisma Kapoor’s place as a hit on-screen Jodi, Coolie No. 1 actor Govinda replied, “I think today, from the younger crop - Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez are both a class apart when it comes to dancing. I think they would make a great Jodi as well.”

Well, Ranveer and Jacqueline will be seen coming on-screen together in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film 'Cirkus', Also starring Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma, the comedy is expected to arrive in theatres on 15th July. With this, Govinda has definitely raised the bar of excitement for the audience to see this Jodi coming on the screen.

Apart from that, Jacqueline is all set to share the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey and is also shooting for her forthcoming projects. She will soon be seen in, 'Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus' and 'Attack' along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced titles.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. The actor described what people can expect Jayeshbhai, the character to be. He said, "Jayesh is not your typical larger than life hero but what he does in the course of the story is heroic. And that is something I was attracted to. He evolves into a hero and what he pulls off is remarkable and truly super. He is a superhero of a very unconventional type."

Apart from this, he has Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.