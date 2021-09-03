Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GOT 'Game of Thrones' official fan convention to launch in February

Two years after the finale episode of the popular show 'Game of Thrones', the makers are now all set to come up with an official fan convention in Las Vegas from February 18 to February 20, 2022. According to Variety, the three-day gala will feature special guests, panel discussions, cosplay and trivia competitions, autograph signings, photo opportunities and exclusive 'Game of Thrones' merchandise, among other activities. Other updates related to ticket pricing and sale dates will be announced in the coming months.

Excited about the event, Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, said, "'Game of Thrones' is a cultural phenomenon with an incredible fanbase, and we are thrilled to be celebrating both with the first official 'Game of Thrones' fan convention.This is an exciting initiative, growing one of our beloved global franchises and allowing fans to become even more immersed in the world of Westeros and beyond. This will be a truly unforgettable experience that loyal and new fans alike will love and enjoy."

Apart from the convention, 'Game of Thrones' fans also have a prequel series 'House Of The Dragon' to look forward to next year which will be based on 'Game of Thrones' author George R. R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood,” which takes place 300 years before the events of the original series.

So far, the cast includes Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cook, Steve Toussaint, Paddy Considine, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel and Sonoya Mizuno. First look images were released in May.

