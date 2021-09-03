Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VKPANDIT98 Money Heist Season 5: India Release Date, Time, Where to Watch, Episodes, Cast and More

Netflix's popular thriller series Money Heist is coming back! It is entering its fifth and final season. The Spanish TV series will be split into two volumes of five episodes each. Created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media, the show, titled "La Casa De Papel" in Spanish, wrapped production on its last chapter on May 14. In the final season, the gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, played by Itziar Ituno, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. "The Professor (Alvaro Morte) has been captured by Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war," reads the official logline of the last chapter.

Money Heist season 5 release date in India

The fifth and final season of Money Heist premieres Friday, September 3 worldwide.

Money Heist season 5 release time in India

Money Heist season 5 “Volume 1” will be available at 12:30pm IST on September 3. Volume 2 will release at 1:30pm IST on December 3.

How to watch Money Heist season 5 in India

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 1 will start streaming from September 3rd, at 12:30 pm IST, exclusively on Netflix, which is a subscription-based service.

Money Heist season 5 episodes

There are 10 episodes in total in Money Heist season 5. The five-episode Volume 1 will be available September 3. Money Heist season 5 volume 2 release date is December 3.

Money Heist season 5 cast

The popular series stars Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía.

New to Money Heist season 5 cast are Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Española).

Money Heist season 5 trailer

Known as La casa de papel, the 90-second trailer of volume 1 gives an insight into what will happen in the upcoming final season of the show. The last episode ended with a glimpse of how the cop Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) captures The Professor (Álvaro Morte).