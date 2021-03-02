Tuesday, March 02, 2021
     
Gal Gadot expecting third child with Jaron Varsano

PTI PTI
PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 02, 2021 10:13 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GALGADOT

Hollywood star Gal Gadot has announced she is pregnant with her third child. The "Wonder Woman 1984" star already shares daughters -- Alma, nine, and Maya, three -- with husband and real estate developer Jaron Varsano. Gadot, 35, revealed the news on Instagram on Monday.

"Here we go again," the actor captioned a family selfie with her daughters and Varsano, 45, cradling her baby bump.

Gadot's announcement comes hours after she presented the best foreign language film award at the 2021 Golden Globes to Lee Isaac Chung's Korean-American feature "Minari".

The actor sparked pregnancy rumours after she appeared in a white, flowing Givenchy mini dress with sheer sleeves at the awards ceremony on Sunday. 

