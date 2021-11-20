Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Freddy producer Jay Shewakramani shares his experience of launching Alaya F

Highlights After Jawaani Jaaneman and Malang, the producer is all set with his next outing, Freddy

Freddy stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular role opposite Alaya F

With his back-to-back massive successful films, Jawaani Jaaneman and Malang, Jay Shewakramani has proved his acumen for crafting entertainer cinema. There is a natural excitement among the audience to watch his next outing, Freddy, owing to the same. Jay will venture into a different space of romantic thrillers with 'Freddy' which stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular role opposite Alaya F.

While details around the film are still under the wraps, Jay Shewakramani has hooked the cine lovers with its announcement. With the project, the ace producer will venture into a different space of romantic thrillers. While you await more details on the same, we caught the filmmaker getting candid about Alaya F.

For unversed, Jay Shewakramani launched the young actress with Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020 and has collaborated with her again for Freddy.

While speaking about launching Alaya F, Jay Shewakramani said, "For Jawaani Jaaneman, we needed a fresh face to bring out the rawness of the character. I must say she did justice to the role. As a producer, I wish to give a platform to the new crop of actors because our industry is beaming with young talent. I am sure the audience will enjoy Alaya's performance in Freddy as well."

Also read: Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F finish filming 'Freddy'

Meanwhile, Jay Shewakramani has already wrapped the shooting of Freddy. The film will mark the producer and his production house Northern Lights Films' first collaboration with Ekta Kapoor and her home banner, Balaji Telefilms.

Also read: Freddy: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F return to sets, share photos