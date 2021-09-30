Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F finish filming 'Freddy'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday said he has completed the shooting of his upcoming film "Freddy". The actor also confirmed that the film has been slated for a theatrical release. Billed as a romantic thriller, the film is backed by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh of "Veere Di Wedding" fame. Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old actor said the character of Freddy will always stay "like a shadow" with him. "It's a wrap!! A character that will always stay like a shadow with me. #Freddy will see you at the theatres," he wrote, alongside a series of photos and videos.

Kartik shared a series of pics and videos with his team and lead actress Alaya F, from the wrap-up party of the film. The shoot for "Freddy" commenced in August.

Talking about the project Kartik said: "As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwell in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller."

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani's banner Northern Lights Films.

On a roll with back to back announcements, Kartik Aaryan currently has multiple films with some of the biggest banners in showbiz. After creating a frenzy with the announcement of Sajid Nadiadwala's next, the grand musical love story, Kartik stepped into the patriotic mode with the announcement of Hansal Mehta's Captain India.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan treated his fans to a new motion poster of his much-awaited 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. In the motion poster, Kartik is giving us some serious horror vibes in an all-black outfit. Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy-drama, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The audience can watch the second part in theatres on March 25, 2022.

Also Read: Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby Deol to start shooting for 'Apne 2' in March 2022