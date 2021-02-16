Image Source : FILE IMAGE For Indian female actors, 40 is the new 20

A significant sign that the Indian film industry is evolving is the fact that storytellers are coming up with scripts that have 40-plus actresses as leading ladies, in films, OTT space as well as the television screen. Here's looking at popular stories that capture tales of womanhood in all its maturity.

Supriya Pilgaonkar in Janani

Supriya will soon be seen in the TV show Janani, which tells the story of a woman who is widowed, and faces the harsh realities of the world with a new perspective. She returns to television with the show, as a woman who faces a sudden jolt in life. The show explores various emotions of the woman who was otherwise accustomed to a simple, secure way of living.

Sushmita Sen in Aarya

The first season of the web series was appreciated immensely, and Sushmita is gearing up to return on season two of the crime thriller drama. "We always end up doing things differently. Especially at my age, I am able to wholly grasp the value of doing things differently," she had told IANS earlier.

Shefali Shah in Darlings

The Shah Rukh Khan film production will hit the screen later this year. While the shooting has yet to begin, the story explores the relation of a mother-daughter duo. Actress Alia Bhatt will be seen essaying the role of Shefali's on-screen daughter.

Kajol and Tanvi Azmi in Tribhanga

This trilingual film, which recently dropped in the OTT space, has three generations of women in a family, played by Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar. The story revolves around Kajol's character, a celebrated actress, discovering many truths about her estranged mother, an author, after the latter slips into a coma.

Suchita Trivedi in Indiawaali Maa

Actress Suchita Trivedi came back to the limelight with Indiawaali Maa. Her character, of a mother trying to win back the affection of her son living in London, was high on emotional quotient.

Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa

The actress is loved by the television viewing audience as the titular character in the show. Her simple, adjusting nature on screen has made Anupamaa a much-loved character.