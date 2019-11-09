Farah Khan dodges question on Satte Pe Satta remake, calls it 'speculation'

Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty might remake Satte Pe Satta

Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty's collaboration has been making a lot of buzz. Reports say the duo is planning to remake Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's popular 1982 movie Satte Pe Satta. The new venture will most likely star Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

When asked about it, Farah Khan dismissed reports calling it a mere speculation. "It is all speculation. Even we are not aware of what we will make. All I can say is I will start working on my next film next year," she added.

When the Universe conspires to give u what you couldn’t even imagine ..excited & Emotional both,to be on this journey with my dearest #RohitShetty .. together with the Lov we hav 4 Films,we will create “the Mother of All Entertainers”!Lov u Rohit♥️. @RSPicturez @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/rMeKKoMmDW — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 7, 2019

The filmmaker-choreographer does not agree with the view that Bollywood is a male-dominated industry. She says whoever brings in big money here can become a superstar.

"It's about who brings in maximum money," Farah explained, underlining her opinion that power equations in Bollywood were not gender-specific.

She added: "You have to blame rest of the country for that, because who patronises the movies? It's not the industry. It's the country and people who want to go and see the movies. So, whoever brings in the biggest money will be the biggest superstar. The minute women start bringing in the big bucks, they will be the superstars. It's a business model. I think at some point, women might rule the industry. In last 30 years, a lot has changed."

Farah Khan started her Bollywood journey as a choreographer for the Aamir Khan-starrer "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar" (1992), and since then she has worked as a choreographer in a number of successful films.

She made her Bollywood debut as director with "Main Hoon Na" in 2004, and followed it up with films such as "Om Shanti Om", "Tees Maar Khan" and "Happy New Year".

When Farah Khan started directing films, she was tagged the Manmohan Desai of today's generation for her out-and-out, larger-than-life brand of entertainment. Asked how she looks at that tag, Farah said: "It all started during ‘Main Hoon Na'. There was one headline about it and it suddenly caught on. Of course, I loved Manmohan Desai movies but he wasn't my favourite director. I really enjoyed the movies of Nasir Hussain and Vijay Anand. In fact at one point, I thought of making Desai's biopic because he had quite a fascinating life. We grew up in the seventies, so we enjoyed his brand of filminess, which is hard to come by now."

Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder, editor of her film "Main Hoon Na", in December 2004. She gave birth to triplets in 2008 -- a son and two daughters.

Asked what she thinks about the star kid culture, and the paparazzi frenzy around star kids, she replied: "I think it is not their choice, and who is to be blamed? Everyone wants to see them, which is why their photographs are clicked. If nobody wanted to see them, they would not be stalked at schools and play-dates. Everyone wants to know what they are doing. It is sad, but you need to take kids out. I go to supermarkets with my kids for grocery and we go to Versova Beach. Now, my kids know who am I when people take photos of us. When we are abroad, they (kids) tell me, ‘mamma run, Indians are coming!' (laughs). I think you have to treat them as normal as possible."

(With IANS inputs)