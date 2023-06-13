Ezra Miller attends ‘The Flash’ red carpet; marks his comeback amid the controversies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ezra Miller at The Flash premiere.

Warner Bros held the premiere for the long-awaited DC spinoff The Flash in Hollywood with its star Ezra Miller, who has been the subject of several tabloid headlines from alleged assaults in Hawaii to unlawful trespassing at a neighbour’s house in Vermont, making their red-carpet debut since such incidents. Miller was joined on the carpet by Ben Affleck, who reprises his role of Batman. Director Andy Muschietti, Kirsey Clemons, and Barbara Muschietti also made appearances on the carpet.

Miller wore a white suit jacket with black detailing, a cream shirt, black slacks and matching black shoes. They also wore half of their hair up in a bun and accessorized their look with gold rings.

Before the screening, Miller thanked multiple people like director Andy Muschietti, Zach Snyder, and Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. Miller also had some words for ‘dynamic duo’ Peter Safran and James Gunn saying he was grateful for your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment.

However, that has left Warner Bros. hamstrung, largely keeping the star out of the press tour for the film.

Ezra Miller who used they/them pronouns, apologized in August 2022 for their troubling behaviour. They said, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," the actor said in a statement at the time. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour."

They added, "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Shannon reprises his Man of Steel role as the villain General Zod in The Flash. The film's cast also includes Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, and Ben Affleck.

The Flash is all set to release in theatres worldwide on June 16.

