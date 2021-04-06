Image Source : IG/ FREEDOMSDAUGHTER_,EKTA KAPOOR Ekta Kapoor announces Verdict 2: The People v/s Indira Gandhi; calls her woman of worth, admiration

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Tuesday announced the second season of The Verdict series, which will chronicle the story of the 1975 Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kapoor took to Instagram and shared that the upcoming season is based on two books. She shared the cover images of two books, Emergency Retold by author Kuldip Nayar and The Case that Shook India: The Verdict That Led to the Emergency, penned by activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan

"Time for 'Verdict2. The People v/s Indira Gandhi.' A woman of worth admiration and critique. Our most ambitious story to tell. Based on these in-depth stellar books," the producer captioned the post.

The Emergency was imposed by Gandhi for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when curbs were imposed on the fundamental rights of citizens.

The first season was titled The Verdict- State vs Nanavati and featured actors Manav Kaul, Elli AvrRam, Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas and Viraf Patel among many others.

The show, which premiered on ALT Balaji and ZEE5 in 2019, followed the 1959 Indian judiciary case of KM Nanavati v State of Maharashtra, where a Naval Commander was tried for the murder of his wife's lover.

Earlier actress Kangana Ranaut had announced that she will be essaying the role of a former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. Kangana said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project.

Announcing the film, the actress tweeted, "Happy to announce my dear friend Sai Kabir and I are collaborating on a political drama. Produced by Manikarnika Films. Written and Directed by Sai Kabir." She added, "This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did in the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen."

-with PTI inputs