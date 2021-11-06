Diwali bash 2021: Aishwarya Rai poses with Bachchan clan while Kareena Kapoor plants kiss on niece in new pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diwali bash 2021: Aishwarya Rai poses with Bachchan clan while Kareena Kapoor plants kiss on niece

The Diwali celebrations of Bollywood celebraties seem to continue as they share pictures and videos with their fans and followers on social media. Actress Kareena Kapoor on Friday (November 5) took to Instagram and shared pictures with sister Karisma Kapoor and best friend Amrita Arora as they attended a friend's Diwali bash. "The best girls," Kareena wrote in the caption.

The actress also shared an adorable picture with her niece Samiera Kapoor. Sharing the picture she wrote, "Lolo's baby girl's forever."

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai celebrated the festival of lights with Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya and Shweta Nanda. They are also joined in by Shweta Nanda's son Agastya Nanda, daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and sister-in-law Natasha Nanda. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a family portrait. He wrote, "Family prays and celebrates together..इस पावन अफ़सर पर , शुभकामनाएँ ~दीपावली मंगलमय हो."

Earlier, on the day of Diwali Amitabh shared two pictures featuring him, Jaya Bachchan and their children, Abhishek and Shweta. One of them was a throwback picture. He had written, "Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time.."

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also shared pictures from the celebrations.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that this year Diwali was much quieter as he gave a glimpse of the night at his home 'Jalsa'. The icon seemed missing the fun and frolic of Diwali, going by his post on his blog.

He wrote: "The gaiety, the fun and frolic of the past...the celebration of this festive day...friends and well wishers at Jalsa and the night of light and brightness...in the diyas of hope and prosperity."

"It has been deafeningly silent for a Diwali night .. no or hardly any sound of fire crackers...perhaps a GOI ruling against it, but even so an eerie silence about...and a room full of family and each in his or her own world of the mobile," he added.

"What has the rapid communication done to us...destroyed memory, remembering...an answer to all on the net and a depletion of the mind and the brain to face up to the challenges, for public consumption and beyond..."

Talking about the impact of the pandemic on normal life, Amitabh added: "So much has changed in these past two years...destruction yes but invention too...and the ingenuity of the human species...much has been said and written about it...a reprieve then...'tis not so sweet now as it was before."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares pics from her first Diwali celebration in new LA home with husband Nick Jonas

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. While, Aishwarya Rai who has been on an acting hiatus, will be next seen in the Mani Ratnam directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'.