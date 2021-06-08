David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston's ‘last hug of the night’ in new Friends Reunion pic will melt your heart

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAVID SCHWIMMER David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston's ‘last hug of the night’ in new Friends Reunion pic is the cutest

Undoubtedly the Friends fever is not just high amongst its fans but also the star cast of the show. The Friends special saw the cast of the sitcom reuniting for the first time after almost several years to reminisce the time they spent together shooting for the show. The stars have been treating fans with some behind the scenes pictures. Recently, David Schwimmer, who played the role of Ross in Friends, shared a ‘Part-2’ set of photos on Instagram.

He captioned the post, “Reunion Snaps Part Two. 1. Our Reunion Director & EP, the inspired and crazy talented Ben Winston. 2. Table read. 3. On the couch with the best possible host we could have asked for, Mr. James Corden. 4. Unexpected reunion with our brilliant and big hearted 1st AD! Thanks for all those years Ben Weiss. 5. Cast huddle right before the live Reunion audience. 6. After a very long day, last hug of the night. Thank you Hbo max for bringing us back together."

The 'Friends: The Reunion' special reunited the stars of the hit sitcom, including Kudrow, Schwimmer, Cox, Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. The original cast was also joined by famous guests like David Beckham, BTS, James Corden, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai and more.

One of the biggest moments in the TV special was when the pair, David Schwimmer aka Ross and Aniston aka Rachel Green revealed that they almost had an off-screen romance while the show was filming and would “spoon and fall asleep on the couch together”. Schwimmer said that he had a major crush on Aniston during the first season of Friends. “At some point, we were crushing hard on each other,” he said. “But it was always like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and none of us crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

“Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,’” Aniston recalled. She further said, “Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in the coffee shop. We just channeled all that love and adoration into Ross and Rachel.”