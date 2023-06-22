BTS’ V and Park Seo Joon’s rumoured girlfriends are friends?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS’S V and Park Seo Joon’s rumored girlfriends are friends way before.

The internet was surprised and went crazy when the rumours of Park Seo Joon dating Youtuber Xooos began circulating on social media. Though the artist’s agency remained tight-lipped about it, they gave an official statement that “It would be difficult to verify the information related to our artist’s private life”.

However, the netizens being eagle-eyed, they gathered all sorts of evidence to confirm the suspicions. They realised that Park Seo Joon’s rumoured girlfriend has a good bond with BTS member V’s rumoured girlfriend Jennie of BLACKPINK. Fans came across a photo of Xooos with Jennie at the Calvin Klein pop-up store in Seoul on her Instagram captioned, “And my sweet girls." Jennie also commented on her post with a pink ribbon emoji. Fans were surprised to know that both celebrities are friends and connected the dots.

Netizens commented, “Now we know the dating rumours aren’t just rumours". Another noted, “Park Seojoon’s girlfriend and V’s girlfriend". A third added, “Oh my gosh makes sense she’s a friend of Jennie". It is important to note that Jennie and BTS singer V are yet to comment on dating rumours.

V and Jennie’s dating rumour began doing the rounds when photos and videos of two people looking like Taehyung and Jennie out together holding hands in Paris went viral. Both the artists’ agencies neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

This particularly is gaining traction with various netizens since Park Seo Joon and BTS' V are known to be close friends, being part of the 'Wooga Squad.' Park Seo Joon and V, along with Choi Woo Sik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy, have a close friendship creating the group called 'Wooga Squad' and have appeared on TV programs together.

Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon had also commented about the dating rumours, confessing that he feels ‘greatly burdened by opening up my private life.’ As reported by Soompi, the actor said, “I heard that there was such news belatedly as there is a project I’m currently filming now. The first thought I had was, ‘A lot of people are interested in me.’"

