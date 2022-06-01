BTS' Jungkook back on Instagram but hints at deleting pics soon again; hurry up & see them here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUNGKOOK.97 BTS' Jungkook's latest photos

BTS' Jungkook sent fans into a tizzy when he mysteriously deleted all his Instagram posts. BTS ARMY couldn't fathom why the Korean pop star trashed all his posts on his social media account. They were not done scratching their heads and looking for clues before JK, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook treated them to a set of new photos. Jungkook's latest photos on Instagram have him dressed in a classic black tuxedo and the K-pop star looks suave.

Jungkook posted a series of photos aesthetically arranged in a collage on Instagram. He also took cognisance of deleting the photos and making his fans worried. Posting a funny video he hinted that he might delete his photos again. Jungkook wrote in Korean, "I knew my belly button was going to fall out, but But ARMYs..! Can I delete it one more time and try again? Make it a little prettier and it's boring!!!!"

Reacting to his Instagram comeback, Jungkook fans erupted in celebrations on Twitter. A user wrote, "jungkook deleted his instagram feed cause he wanted it to look more pretty. he wants to do it again," another said, "i just think that jungkook likes using the word “pretty” on himself in every possible sense." Several others were just glad that he came.



Meanwhile, Jungkook and his other band members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V and J-Hope were at White House on Mondy to meet Prez Joe Biden to talk about diversity, Asian inclusion and anti-Asian hate crimes. The septet has been invited to the White House in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month (AANHPI Heritage Month).

BTS, which stands for Beyond the Scene, are best known for chartbuster tracks like "My "Universe", "DNA", "Save Me", "Life Goes On" and "Butter". They are prepping up for the release of their anthology album Proof.