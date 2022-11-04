BLACKPINK fans worry about Jisoo's neck lump, YG Entertainment issues statement on her health

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SOOYAAA__ Fans spotted a lump on Jisoo's neck during a concert

BLACKPINK fans were worried to find a small lump in Jisoo's neck. Netizens have been worried about her health and many are speculating if all is well with her or not. The online community has been sharing images of Jisoo's neck lump. While many commented that it is a small issue, many speculated that there is something seriously wrong with her health. After images of Jisoo went viral on social media, her talent agency YG Entertainment cleared the air on the matter.

What is wrong with Jisoo?

Recently, a small lump was spotted on Jisoo's neck during a recent concert. As soon as pictures and videos of Jisoo with the seeming lump surfaced online, fans raised concerns about her health. While a section of the fandom speculated that the swelling could be due to her strained vocal cords, others felt that she needs medical attention. Amid wild speculations, YG Entertainment issued a statement on her health and reassured the fans that she is well. According to the report, this is not the first time that fans noticed the lump on Jisoo’s neck. She had the same lump on her neck at the same spot at an earlier time.

YG Entertainment on Jisoo's health

After fans expressed concern over Jisoo's health, YG Entertainment said, "Jisoo is currently fulfilling her duties for BLACKPINK’s world tour schedules without any trouble, and she is not experiencing any health issues." BLACKPINK members are currently holding their Born Pink world tour in the US. They held the concerts in Atlanta on Nov 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Born Pink tour has begun in North America in October. After this, they will travel to Europe, Asia and Australia and end the tour in June 2023.

