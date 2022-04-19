Tuesday, April 19, 2022
     
  Bholaa: Ajay Devgn and Tabu reunite for Hindi remake of Kaithi; release date OUT

Ajay Devgn announced in 2020 that he is working on the Hindi remake of the famous Tamil action thriller 'Kaithi'. Besides, playing the lead in the film, Devgn will also be producing the film.

After Drishyam, superstars Ajay Devgn and Tabu are all set to reunite for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Kaithi. Titled 'Bholaa', the film, which is directed by Dharmendra Sharma, is slated to release on March 30, 2023. Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor wrote, "Proudly announcing my next venture Bholaa, releasing on March 30th, 2023. @ADFFilms @TSeries @RelianceEnt @DreamWarriorpic #DharmendraSharma #Tabu."

In February, Tabu revealed that she has started shooting for 'Bholaa'. The actress shared a picture of the clapperboard and wrote, "New beginnings. @adffilms @ajaydevgn @tseriesfilms @reliance.entertainment @dreamwarriorpictures @sarkarshibasish @prabhu_sr."

Ajay Devgn announced in 2020 that he is working on the Hindi remake of the famous Tamil action thriller 'Kaithi'. Besides, playing the lead in the film, Devgn will also be producing the film in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. ALSO READ: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu roped in for Rajkumar Hirani's next; release date OUT

 

The upcoming film is a remake of the 2019 blockbuster Tamil movie 'Kaithi', an action-thriller that revolves around an ex-convict on the quest to meet his daughter after leaving prison but is interrupted due to a well-orchestrated drug raid. 'Kaithi' starred Karthik Sivakumar in the lead role. Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh as a Gujarati boy redefines heroism | VIDEO

 

